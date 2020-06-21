The Last of Us Part 2 vs reality: video comparison between the game and Seattle!

Share it:

As known for some time now, Seattle is among the settings of The Last of Us Part 2, recently available for PlayStation 4: but how carefully has Naughty Dog recreated the US city?

To try to answer this question, the YouTube channel El Analista de Bits made an interesting one video comparison between the game world and the architectural reality of Seattle. Inside, various locations alternate that crowd the streets of the US metropolis and that may have been the source of inspiration for some of the areas where the player is called to venture inside The Last of Us Part 2. The interesting video is classified by its author as having no spoiler, but obviously the video cannot avoid offering an overview of some areas present in the new work of Naughty Dog. So consider whether or not to dedicate yourself to his vision: you can find it directly at the opening of this news.

For readers and readers who are pleased to discover some features of the new journey of Ellie is Joel in the company of Everyeye, we remember that on our pages you can find a first gameplay of The Last of Us Part 2, in which our Francesco Fossetti accompanies you in the game world in a session strictly free of spoilers or cutscenes.