The Last of Us Part 2: today the original release date of the PS4 game

The sequel to The Last of Us is certainly among the most anticipated titles of the coming months, but for its publication it will unfortunately be necessary to bring a little more patience.

Anticipated by the succession of various rumors, in October last year the confirmation of the postponement of The Last of Us Part 2 came from Naughty Dog. The game, originally, was supposed to make its debut today, Friday 21 February 2020. To remember the anniversary is Neil Druckmann in person, Vice President of the software house and for years working on the development of this new videogame adventure of Ellie. As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, the developer has in fact entrusted the pages of his official Twitter account with a short message: "Today something is missing … I can't understand what it is …".

For the publication of The Last of Us Part 2, the public will have to wait until late spring: the game will in fact land on PlayStation 4 on 29 May. Unfortunately, the wait will not be cheered by the presence of the title at PAX East of Boston, now close to opening. Sony has in fact announced that it has taken the decision not to participate in the video game fair, due to concerns related to the spread of the Coronavirus. The choice was expressed by the same Naughty Dog, who invited the public to wait for updates on The Last of Us Part 2 as the launch date approaches.