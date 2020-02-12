The Last of Us Part 2: the special Ellie Edition will be available again for pre-order

Share it:

Last September Naugthy Dog announced a special edition of The Last of Us Part 2 titled Ellie Edition. Despite the price of $ 229, the special edition ended in a few hours. However, it seems that the developers have decided to make the Ellie Edition available again.

Naughty Dog he revealed to the PlayStation Blog that after receiving a myriad of emails and social messages from fans of The Last of Us, the team will work closely with PlayStation to produce multiple copies of The Last of Us Part 2 Ellie Edition. The study then announced that the special edition will be pre-orderable starting February 13 (15:00 Italian time). Ellie Edition will be available on Amazon, GameStop and the American chains Best Buy, Target and Walmart, currently confirmed only for the United States and Canada.

The Last of Us Part 2 Ellie Edition will boast a special steelbook, a series of gadgets, a dynamic theme, six avatars, the digital soundtrack and a series of enhancements for in-game ammunition. Naughty Dog then announced that it will be present at PAX East with a playable demo of The Last of Us Part 2, while publishing a free dynamic theme for PlayStation 4. The developers then provided a brief report on the development situation.