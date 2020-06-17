The Last of Us Part 2: the preload of the exclusive PS4 is underway

Share it:

If you have booked your digital copy of The Last of Us Part 2 on the PlayStation Store, know that it is now possible to start downloading all the files needed to start the game on the night between Thursday and Friday.

In order to start the download, all you have to do is visit the card "Collection" (the one at the bottom right of the PS4 home), scroll down to the item "Purchased" and click on the button "Download" on the Naughty Dog title page. By doing this you can start to download the game, which weighs in total 78.971 GB but in order to be able to start it requires downloading 22.652 GB.

It should be noted that in this case it is, as already seen with Final Fantasy VII Remake, an exception by the Japanese giant, which usually allows you to start the preload no earlier than the 48 hours preceding the launch of a game. This small advance is due to the great attention by users to the title, so as to allow even those who have slower connections to complete the entire download in time for the release.

In this regard, we remind you that the game will be available starting next Friday 19 June 2020 exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. On our pages you will also find the review of The Last of Us Part 2 by Francesco Fossetti, which awarded him a full 10.