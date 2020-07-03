The Last of Us Part 2, the plot and the ending: all the information on the story

Share it:

Several days have passed since the publication of The Last of Us Part 2 and there are many video players who are progressively reaching the titles of what in the Naughty Dog production.

The intensity of the story told by the development team pushed the community to seek confrontation, to discuss together the meaning of the new journey of Ellie is Joel, of the twists scattered along the path intertwined by Neil Druckmann and his team of video game professionals and, above all, of the ending proposed by The Last of Us Part 2.

The Everyeye editorial staff has therefore chosen to organize a special moment for plot and conclusion analysis of the work of Naughty Dog. Live on Everyeye's Twitch Channel, our F's discussed it extensivelyrancesco Fossetti is Giuseppe Arace, ready to offer their considerations on the narrative sector of The Last of Us Part 2, to share the suggestions shared by the public and answer the various questions that emerged during the discussion. If you missed the appointment, don't despair: find the full replica directly at the beginning of this news and on the Everyeye on Demand YouTube channel. Obviously, the direct contains spoiler.

For those who have finished the game, we also report a special on the narration in The Last of Us Part 2, analyzed from a cinematographic point of view by our Luca Ceccotti.