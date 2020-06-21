The Last of Us Part 2: the Naughty Dog game is the best selling on Amazon Italy

Share it:

After a long production journey, seven years after the debut of the first adventure of Ellie and Joel for PlayStation 3, The Last of Us Part 2 is finally available.

Welcomed with enthusiasm by international critics, the title offers us a more mature version of the two protagonists, engaged in trying to find their own place in a world still plagued by the effects of the epidemic of Cordyceps. A Ellie now nineteen, in particular, will have to deal with a sudden event, which will push the girl to direct her steps along a path paved with suffering, violence and a search for revenge.

Like many other gaming communities, even our fans have long waited to find out what would have been the fate of the two characters in The Last of Us Part 2: to testify it, the excellent results obtained on Amazon Italy. The well-known e-commerce portal in fact qualifies the Naughty Dog game as the video games currently the best selling, with the title occupying the first position in its standard edition, but also the fourth place, in the format that includes the steelbook.

For those interested in making the purchase, we indicate the appropriate below link to Amazon Italy:

On the pages of Everyeye, you can obviously find an exhaustive and passionate review of The Last of Us Part 2, edited by our Francesco Fossetti. In addition, Neil Druckmann recently signed a message for players who have been looking forward to the return of Ellie and Joel.