The Last Of Us Part 2: The Guide To Finding All Collectible Cards

Scattered all over the world of The Last Of Us Part 2 you will be able to find and collect the beauty of 48 collectible figurines of superheroes and super villains, which will lead you to unlock the trophy Deluxe collection.

Jackson

Awakening:

– shortly after the start of the game, during the conversation with Jesse who will accompany you through the streets of the town, you will notice a blue building on your left. Approach and reach the end of the porch, where you will find a cork board with some notices, and the Seismicayla card. The Keene Twins – after the movie in which you receive the sandwiches in apology from the bartender of Jakson, do not go out immediately but continue on the left: you will find the second card on a wooden barrel.

Patrol:

Tesseracter – during the outdoor exploration with Dina, you will cross the streets of a ruined village covered in snow. This card is located inside a blue house, which you can enter through the second floor window, and more precisely into a bedroom wardrobe.

The library:

Laurent Foucault – exploring the library you will come across the children's section, where Ellie will also be able to interact with a giraffe's puppet. Continuing to the left you will enter a closet, where you will find this figurine.

Seattle – Day 1

The gate:

– during the ride in the woods, before arriving on the main road, you will arrive in a small area with many abandoned cars and a bus stop. Approach the latter and you will find the paper hanging on one of the walls. Starfire Kids – after reaching the highway, on the left you will notice a small building in a sort of rest area: inside you will find a notice board, on which the card is affixed.

– after reaching the highway, on the left you will notice a small building in a sort of rest area: inside you will find a notice board, on which the card is affixed. Chessmaster – after climbing the wall that blocks the entrance to the city of Seattle, follow it all until you find a ladder on the left; go up and you will find the Chessmaster figurine on a table.

– after climbing the wall that blocks the entrance to the city of Seattle, follow it all until you find a ladder on the left; go up and you will find the Chessmaster figurine on a table. Oozer – once you reach the generator necessary to activate the electric gate, take the cable and throw it beyond the roof of the FEDRA caravan, after which you can use it as a rope to climb on the roof. Above you will find Oozer's card, leaning against a chair.

Center:

– reach the intersection of 6th street and Marion Street of the Seattle open area: here you will find some ruins of a building: reach the top and you will find some containers. Inside one of these you will find the card you are looking for. Flo – this time you have to reach Madison Street, past the destroyed fence of the west gate. Here you will find a safe, open it (if you can't find the code, check our guide to find the Madison safe combination) and you will find Flo's card.

– this time you have to reach Madison Street, past the destroyed fence of the west gate. Here you will find a safe, open it (if you can't find the code, check our guide to find the Madison safe combination) and you will find Flo's card. Das Wort – you will find it inside the music shop between 5th and Marion Street, in one of the drawers of the counter on the ground floor. The key to entering the music store is in the bar bathroom north of the courthouse.

– you will find it inside the music shop between 5th and Marion Street, in one of the drawers of the counter on the ground floor. The key to entering the music store is in the bar bathroom north of the courthouse. Big Blue – in the bar we have just mentioned, you can also find the Big Blue figurine, in particular in a drawer next to the coffee machine.

– in the bar we have just mentioned, you can also find the Big Blue figurine, in particular in a drawer next to the coffee machine. Know It All – after entering the Hotel Serevena, you can enter several rooms after climbing the stairs. The card you are looking for is located in a bedside table in the second bedroom.

Eastbrook elementary school:

Cardio – after the fight inside the school you will be saved in an abandoned apartment. Climb over the sofa that obstructs the corridor and reach the bedroom: the card is located inside the bedside table.

Capitol Hill:

– Once you reach the residential area of ​​Capitol Hill you will arrive near an empty swimming pool; inside one of the apartments around it you will find this figurine, hidden inside a drawer next to the living room sofa. Rockafella – in the same area you will find a Motel with parking; on the ground floor of the left part there are some explorable rooms, one of which is locked. Enter it through the back window of the next room, and you will find Rockafella's card next to a trash can next to the door.

– in the same area you will find a Motel with parking; on the ground floor of the left part there are some explorable rooms, one of which is locked. Enter it through the back window of the next room, and you will find Rockafella's card next to a trash can next to the door. Doctor Stem – proceeding in the Capitol Hill neighborhood you will find a book shop, which you can access after eliminating some infected. The card is located near a turntable on a piece of furniture.

– proceeding in the Capitol Hill neighborhood you will find a book shop, which you can access after eliminating some infected. The card is located near a turntable on a piece of furniture. Sergeant Frost – this card is located on the back of the supermarket infested with the infected: eliminate them and go to the lockers: in one of these you will find the collectible.

– this card is located on the back of the supermarket infested with the infected: eliminate them and go to the lockers: in one of these you will find the collectible. Candelabra – immediately after meeting the first wire bomb of the game, which a Clicker will detonate, enter the shop on the left; Candelabra paper is on one of its shelves.

– immediately after meeting the first wire bomb of the game, which a Clicker will detonate, enter the shop on the left; Candelabra paper is on one of its shelves. Bizarrebra – in the area full of wire bombs, enter the building near the martial arts gym and head to the children's section; on the shelf in the center you will find the figurine.

Channel 13:

Kimimela – after reaching the upper floor of the TV station offices, enter the room to the left of the exit door. On the desk you will find the card, hidden in the middle of other cards.

The tunnels:

The Imp – after the collision with infected and WLF in the subway, continue towards the red light, but instead of taking the exit, check the rubbish bags near the derailed train to get the paper.

– after the collision with infected and WLF in the subway, continue towards the red light, but instead of taking the exit, check the rubbish bags near the derailed train to get the paper. Dr. Daniela Star – immediately after the first fight with the shamblers you will notice a room surrounded by a metal cage, in which you can enter by crawling under the table on the right. Next to the computer on the desk you can find the figurine.

– immediately after the first fight with the shamblers you will notice a room surrounded by a metal cage, in which you can enter by crawling under the table on the right. Next to the computer on the desk you can find the figurine. Bastet – continuing you will reach an area with other derailed trains: head towards the cars on the right and pass them, then turn left and enter the overturned car. Bastet's card is located inside an open suitcase.

Theater:

– as soon as you enter the theater, go straight to the counter, then break the glass on the shelf on the right and looking down you will find the paper. Beyond – go upstairs to the theater and walk down the corridor; you will find the figurine at the foot of the barricade that prevents the passage.

Birthday gift:

Nighthawk – during the visit to the museum together with Joel, inside the "Giants of the Earth" room, check the bench near the bathrooms to collect this card.

– during the visit to the museum together with Joel, inside the "Giants of the Earth" room, check the bench near the bathrooms to collect this card. Saura – after jumping into the water and entering the next building, approach the moose statue: in those parts you will notice another bench, under which you can retrieve the Saura figurine.

Seattle – Day 2

Hillcrest:

– as soon as you arrive in Hillcrest, turn around the road Ellie came from and reach the back of the rusty pickup; break the rear window and you can collect the paper inside the vehicle. Sahir the Sorcerer – further ahead you will have to climb into an upside-down van to continue the adventure. On the right you will notice a road destroyed with a crate: go up and you can reach the Caroline Paper stationery store. At the back of the shop you will find the card on top of a pile of cartons.

– further ahead you will have to climb into an upside-down van to continue the adventure. On the right you will notice a road destroyed with a crate: go up and you can reach the Caroline Paper stationery store. At the back of the shop you will find the card on top of a pile of cartons. Naledi the Youthful – continuing on you will find yourself in the laboratory of a bicycle shop: to the right of the work bench there is a bicycle, in whose rays this card is stuck.

– continuing on you will find yourself in the laboratory of a bicycle shop: to the right of the work bench there is a bicycle, in whose rays this card is stuck. Brainstorm – at some point in the chapter you will have to jump a fence and reach a house; in the courtyard there is the figurine, inside the playhouse for children.

– at some point in the chapter you will have to jump a fence and reach a house; in the courtyard there is the figurine, inside the playhouse for children. Reverb – you will find this card on the upper floor of the house at the bottom of the area patrolled by the WLF, the one manned by a sentry with a rifle. To collect it, enter the room and search under the bed.

Looking for ropes:

Austringer – in the second memory with Joel, as soon as you get off the horse, climb over the destroyed vehicles and you will find that that road is no longer viable; go down the hole anyway and you will find Austringer's card on the seats of the abandoned car.

The Seraphites:

Randy Styles – after passing the checkpoint you will notice a minimarket: enter it and you will find the paper on one of the shelves near the back of the room.

– after passing the checkpoint you will notice a minimarket: enter it and you will find the paper on one of the shelves near the back of the room. Shift – a little further on, on the right, you can enter a residential building. Go up the stairs inside the elevator and you will find yourself in front of a locked room. To enter it, just break the window and throw the rope through it, then climb on it, swing and hang on the terrace of the room. From here you can enter through another window and retrieve the figurine, which is located on the sofa.

– a little further on, on the right, you can enter a residential building. Go up the stairs inside the elevator and you will find yourself in front of a locked room. To enter it, just break the window and throw the rope through it, then climb on it, swing and hang on the terrace of the room. From here you can enter through another window and retrieve the figurine, which is located on the sofa. Star Sign – always in the same area, at the end of the street, you will see on the left a truck positioned under the window of a building. Climb up and you will find yourself inside an apartment: in the bedroom you will find the paper, hidden in the bedside table.

– always in the same area, at the end of the street, you will see on the left a truck positioned under the window of a building. Climb up and you will find yourself inside an apartment: in the bedroom you will find the paper, hidden in the bedside table. Arch-Enemy – after passing the gate you will find yourself having to go down to the ground floor of the building using some scaffolding. Once you get off, you will notice a locked room behind you: turn the corner and break the small window on the back, after which you can enter. The paper is located inside a drawer.

– after passing the gate you will find yourself having to go down to the ground floor of the building using some scaffolding. Once you get off, you will notice a locked room behind you: turn the corner and break the small window on the back, after which you can enter. The paper is located inside a drawer. Doppelganger – passed the park where you will face the Seraphites for the first time, you will enter another residential building. Check the entire upper floor: under a small table you can retrieve the Doppelganger card.

– passed the park where you will face the Seraphites for the first time, you will enter another residential building. Check the entire upper floor: under a small table you can retrieve the Doppelganger card. Bhat M’Andarr – this card is on a shelf inside the Weston pharmacy, just ahead of the Merci Building

Seattle – Day 3

To the aquarium:

– back in the theater, you will find yourself behind the scenes this time. Head to the curtain, but turn left before reaching it: the card is located near the crates with dummies in this area. Tormentra – once you exit the theater you will come across a shop, which you can enter through a back door. You will then notice another door closed, but under which you can crawl: in the next room you will find the paper.

– once you exit the theater you will come across a shop, which you can enter through a back door. You will then notice another door closed, but under which you can crawl: in the next room you will find the paper. Tanager – go to the large library and go down to the flooded area, then turn around and check under the platform from which you came down: here you will find Tanager's figurine.

– go to the large library and go down to the flooded area, then turn around and check under the platform from which you came down: here you will find Tanager's figurine. Tatuaje – after a clash with the WLF and having crossed a department store, you will come to a bridge. Once you go down to the next room, before moving the debris to clear the path, check a small shelf to find the paper.

The submerged city:

Seff-L'ho'pahd – after getting hold of the boat, you will arrive in an area where you will be forced to go down to continue. This card is hidden in a desk drawer located near the cage with the safe.

– after getting hold of the boat, you will arrive in an area where you will be forced to go down to continue. This card is hidden in a desk drawer located near the cage with the safe. Khazakh – after clearing the gallery of enemies, head to a shop with the "Prize Zone" sign: the card is on a shelf under the cash register.

Epilogue

Santa Barbara:

CBB-73 – during the Epilogue you will arrive in front of a crack in the wall; enter and eliminate the Clicker in the next area. From here you will then have to climb the roof climbing a car, and continue to the window that will allow you to enter the building. Go through the door on the right and you will find the CBB-73 card on a table inside the room.

– during the Epilogue you will arrive in front of a crack in the wall; enter and eliminate the Clicker in the next area. From here you will then have to climb the roof climbing a car, and continue to the window that will allow you to enter the building. Go through the door on the right and you will find the CBB-73 card on a table inside the room. Sparkthug – the last collectible card can be retrieved on a round table near the stereo in building number 4, near the area full of enemies at the end of the game.

