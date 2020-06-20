The Last of Us Part 2: technically impressive, Digital Foundry has no doubts

Share it:

The wait is over and starting today The Last of Us Part 2 it can finally be purchased by all owners of PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro. The technical analysis of Digital Foundry, which did not hesitate to describe it as the most graphically impressed game ever produced by Naughty Dog, has also arrived on time as always.

No other game from the Californian house is able to offer such extensive settings. The games in the Uncharted series, as well as the predecessor, were designed to offer cinematic experiences. Of course, they appeared rather "open" in certain situations, but in the end they were formed by what Digital Foundry describes as "tunnels". In The Last of Us Part 2 it is possible explore the game world at your own pace, along alternative routes and visiting places absolutely not mandatory for the progression of history. The game world impresses with its density and incredible attention to detaileven in the interiors, which are very realistic due to the careful combination of light maps and physics-based materials on which light diffuses naturally.

The animations, the interactions with the objects, the reflections and the shadows, whose excellent success is the result of the fruitful collaboration between artists and programmers, are also of excellent workmanship. The cinematic look is guaranteed by the use of effects such as per-pixel motion blur, film grain and bokeh depth of field. According to Digital Foundry, one of the greatest triumphs of production is represented by rendering of the characters, with a level of detail "almost absurd". The analysis of the English editorial team has also touched many other points, therefore for more information we invite you to watch the video at the beginning of the news.

Before leaving you to the vision, however, we remind you that among our pages you will also find the in-depth review of The Last of Us Part 2 edited by our Francesco Fossetti.