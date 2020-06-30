The Last of Us Part 2 still in the lead in the UK: Bravely Second for 3DS is also on the podium!

Share it:

On the occasion of the first days of its market debut, The Last of US Part 2 has sold over 4 million copies worldwide, but the growth trend appears to be set to continue for some time.

The game Naughty Dog in fact, this week it also maintains the top of some sales rankings, including that linked to the British market. During the last week, Ellie's epic has seen an 82% drop in sales, but has nevertheless confirmed the first place: a sign that the extent of the purchases made in the vicinity of Day One have been decidedly numerous.

To surprise, however, is above all the second position of the Top 10 UK, which sees a game for Nintendo 3DS win the silver medal! We are talking about Bravely Second: End Layer, which in the last week has sold three times more copies than it made at the launch in February 2016. The reason is to be found in a promotion implemented by a British retailer, who proposed the game to price of 2.49 pounds. A decidedly unmissable offer, also in view of the release of Bravely Default 2 on Nintendo Switch. Below, find the UK ranking in its entirety:

The Last of Us Part 2 Bravely Second: End Layer SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Ring Fit Adventure Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Grand Theft Auto 5 The Last of Us: Remastered Minecraft

In closing, we report that Neil Druckmann recently discussed the possibility of developing a The Last of Us Part 3.