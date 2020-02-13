The Last of Us – Part 2 shows weapon customization

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If the game had not been delayed, right now it would take just over a week to enjoy it on our PS4. However, it will be necessary to wait until May 29, 2020 to do so. Therefore, every new detail that comes from The Last of Us – Part 2, creates many expectations.

And although we already knew that Naughty Dog's title would be very realistic, as his predecessor was, the clip we have seen today makes it even clearer. Specifically, showing the customization of weapons in the game. You can see it below.

ラ ス ア ス 2 の 銃 カ ス タ ム ヤ バ い よ ね な ん か pic.twitter.com/I8y02kYn5p – 米 軍 ル ー カ ス 中 佐 🇺🇸 (元 ケ ル ツ) (@Monakatyusa) February 12, 2020

As you can see, it is a video that the user Monakatyusa shared on Twitter (we via Gamingbolt). And in this, we can see Ellie modifying some of the weapons that will be available in our adventure. Best of all, it is not only the multiple options that we will have at our disposal, but also the way in which this will be represented on the screen.

In fact, we will see on the work table the different pieces, as well as an Ellie attaching each of those pieces to the weapon in question. In addition, the animations and the weapons themselves are truly realistic, giving the feeling that, as the Californian study said, TLoU 2 will use the full potential of PS4.

Focusing on those possibilities to which we referred, in the video, Ellie improves both the ability of the rifle and the percentage of success rate when opening fire. And in addition, it is clear that each part of the weapon can be changed or improved. The elements to improve are the following: stability, capacity, rate of fire and recoil.

It is too early to know, but it looks as if that degree of realism will also move to the playable level. And not only in weapons, where the difference between the different types is likely to be noticed much more, but also in other aspects. Without going any further, Naughty Dog announced that each character would have their own beat. Even the enemies!

Sources: Gamingbolt / Twitter