The Last of Us Part 2: Seattle in the best shots of the week on the PlayStation Blog

The initiative continues Share of the Week of the PlayStation Blog, which week after week selects the best shots of the players in the best PS4 titles. The great protagonist of recent times is, as can easily be guessed, The Last of Us Part 2, a work by Naughty Dog in the spotlight even in the week that is ending.

The managers of the institutional blog of the PlayStation home have selected a total of six screenshots created with the aid of the integrated Photo Mode, and shared on Twitter and Instagram with hashtags # PS4share is #PSBlog. They all are focused on the settingstherefore if you have not yet completed the journey of Ellie and Joel we advise you not to look at the pictures, as they could represent spoilers.

If instead you have decided to continue reading and viewing, then know that waiting for us there are intimate shots like those that portray Ellie's horse taking a break or a music shop now abandoned and invaded by vegetation. Space also for the Seattle's Chinatown at sunset, a sanctuary of the Seraphites and more. Find all the shots below, let us know which one is your favorite!

If you also have screenshots to share, then know that the theme of this week is that of portraits. Share your shots on Instagram and Twitter with hashtags # PS4share is #PSBlog by Wednesday 15 July for a chance to be selected and appear on the PlayStation Blog on Friday 17 July! While you're there, you can also appreciate the attention to detail in the Last of Us Part 2 by watching the scenes in mocap with dogs.