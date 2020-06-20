The Last of Us Part 2 review bombing: average of 3 as User Score on Metacritic

Share it:

The acceptance of The Last of Us Part 2 by international videogame critics was nothing short of triumphant, with the game currently boasting a Metacritic of 95/100.

Despite this, the expected production Naughty Dog has become the object of fury by a large number of users, who a few hours after the official release of the game have thrown themselves against it. Just on the same evaluation aggregation portal, in fact, The Last of Us Part 2 was hit by a massive phenomenon of review bombing, which has seen the Metascore assigned to the game by the public.

As of this writing, Ellie and Joel's new journey has an average user rating of 3.4 / 10. For now, over 4,000 reviews are made up of more than 3,000 markedly negative opinions, with people who have not hesitated to assign to The Last of Us Part 2 a grade lower than 4/10, not rarely coinciding even with a 0/10. A phenomenon not new in the videogame universe, with similar episodes which unfortunately tend to occur with a certain frequency.

