The Last of Us – Part 2 returns to the Store for pre-order

April 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
It seems incredible that not a single month has passed since The Last of Us – Part 2 was removed from the PlayStation Store. Not only because the indefinite delay of the game was a very important stick for all PS4 players, but also because the new release date chosen by Sony and Naughty Dog is not as far as that seemed to indicate.

The game will finally arrive on June 19, 2020. And as expected, this has returned to the Store. Therefore, it is already possible to re-book it. Something important, taking into account that the previous reservations were reimbursed and, therefore, will have to be done again.

Now, the controversy revolves around the leak that occurred a couple of days ago. It is a full-blown massive spoiler that can make the experience with the game a lot messy, since it even involves knowing details of the plot ending.

The declarations of the Naughty Dog team, with Neil Druckmann at the head, were also swift. And although in their statements they have regretted that something like this has happened, they assure that enjoying the game when it arrives on PS4 will be very worthwhile. Likewise, we recommend you block certain words on social networks if you want to have the maximum number of possibilities not to come across this information.

The Last of Us Part 2 New Screenshots

As for the adventure that awaits us, this sequel to the acclaimed action-survival game will follow the story of Ellie in her quest for revenge with the mysterious members of a cult. Of course, the Infected will play a fundamental role, which will put us in difficulties throughout the adventure.

If you're a Plus member, remember that Sony recently offered subscribers the remastering of the first game. And it wouldn't be a bad time to catch up on the argument.

