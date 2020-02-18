The Last of Us – Part 2 receives its first trailer dubbed into Spanish

Share it:

Finally we have among us the first sample of the dubbing to the Castilian of The Last of Us – Part 2, one of the most powerful releases of this 2020 and certainly the most anticipated for PS4 players.

In the PlayStation Spain channel we can see Ellie and other survivors dealing with the hardships of the apocalypse and the infected. It is not a new trailer, but it is the first time we see it with the voices in our language.

This is the trailer in which Joel makes his masterful entry catching Ellie by surprise, as it seems that both have distanced themselves considerably since the events of the first game. Perhaps the heroine has discovered what her old friend did for her and is not exactly grateful.

Sony always tries to bet on a very careful dubbing in its great exclusives and it doesn't seem that we have an exception here. The original voices have been respected and the level has been maintained with the new ones.

There is still much we do not know about this sequel and surely players will want to know as little as possible until we see the game for sale on May 29 of this year, the date this release went after a necessary delay so that Naughty Dog could have the one that is called to be one of the great heavyweights of the PS4 generation.

PS5 will be presented at the end of the year and it is expected that all PS4 games will be compatible with the system. Hopefully in the future we will have some kind of update or patch so that this title also takes advantage of the improved capabilities of the new generation system. Well reducing loading times or improving its already surprising technical section.