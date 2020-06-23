The Last of Us Part 2: opinions on review bombing in the next live on Twitch

Share it:

The launch of The Last of Us Part 2 it was accompanied by a series of controversies and the increasingly widespread practice of "review bombing". The editorial team of Everyeye therefore decided to treat the topic with a special live on Twitch.

Tomorrow Tuesday 23 June at 13:00 a special live dedicated to the launch of will be broadcast on Everyeye 's Twitch channel The Last of Us Part 2 and in particular to the series of controversies that accompanied it. The title of Naughty Dog has indeed been hit, particularly on Metacritic, from the practice of "review bombing"which has seriously affected the general evaluation by users. During the live we will discuss the origins of this method of" digital protest ", its limits and narrative choices (including political and social implications) related to The Last of Us Part 2.

As always, it will be possible to interact with the editorial staff and with our fantastic community. The only requirement is to leave a follow to Everyeye's Twitch channel and activate notifications so you don't miss an event. We hope many of you will come!