The Last of Us Part 2, no plans for DLC: the confirmation of Naughty Dog

With The Last of Us Part 2 now available for a few days, there are several players who have already completed their new journey as Ellie.

And while Neil Druckmann recently discussed some scenes cut from The Last of Us Part 2, part of the community wonders if there is room for an expansion of the narrative component of the new team effort. The precedents are the rest: the first The Last of Us was in fact followed by the publication of the Left Behind DLC, focused on a delicate story of the relationship between Ellie and young Riley. Apparently though, this time Naughty Dog it has no intention of following the same path.

During an interview granted to the editorial staff of Kinda Funny Games, Neil Druckmann, in the company of Ashley Johnson and e Troy Baker, interpreters of Ellie and Joel respectively, has indeed confirmed that there are no DLCs for The Last of Us Part 2. The intense epic will therefore not see any expansion on the narrative and content front. Directly at the beginning of this news you can find the full video appointment, but we warn you: the discussion is full of spoiler on The Last of Us Part 2!