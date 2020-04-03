Entertainment

The Last of Us Part 2 New Screenshots Revealed

April 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
After confirming the delay of The Last of Us – Part 2 Without a specific release date, Naughty Dog wanted to somehow compensate the players and shared a series of captures that show the outstanding finish of the title.

The Last of Us Part 2 New Screenshots

The images show us characters like Joel, Ellie and Tommy along with new faces that we will meet in this sequel. None of them seem to be exactly happy and we can imagine what is still weighing on Joel's conscience after so many years.

The images show places that have not been seen in the videos published to date and neither in the demonstrations that the press and influencers have been able to play in the past. Unfortunately, no details have been given of the moments to which the catches belong.

Initially, the Naughty Dog game was dated February 22, 2020, then it was postponed to May 29, and yesterday all dates were removed while Sony and the development studio wait for the storm to weather and can assure a release. in conditions without all the problems that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing.

This continuation of one of the most memorable video games in the PS3 catalog will take us to explore a world that has been ravaged for many years by a virus that turns humans into horrible mutant creatures and that has brought the planet to the brink of extinction. Ellie will take the lead role after having been Joel's assistant in the main story. The outcome of the events promises to be quite dramatic if we stick to what has been seen in the franchise so far and take a look again at the trailers and videos of this game in motion.

