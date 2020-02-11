The Last of Us Part 2: Naughty Dog engaged in the finishing touches to the game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The PlayStation 4 audience is approaching the moment from which it will be possible to discover all the details on the sequel to the appreciated The Last of Us.

To try to cheer the last few months that separate us from the release of the title, Naughty Dog has announced a number of interesting news, including the presence of a playable demo of The Last of Us Part 2 at PAX East in Boston, accompanied by a short message.

"There are 108 days to go before the launch of The Last of Us Part 2 on May 29! – writes Arne Meyer, Director of Communications at the software house – We are excited to announce that we are entered the final phase of production and we are giving the finishing touches to The Last of Us Part 2 as you read these words. The end of development puts us much closer to launch. We know that all of you have been very patient over the past few years, then it was exciting to see our game take its final form and to know that this means that it will soon be in your hands".

In order not to be unprepared for the launch of the new Naughty Dog production, the Everyeye editorial staff has prepared a special dedicated to the prequel comic of Ellie's adventures.