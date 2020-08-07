The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer: alleged video leak for Factions mode!

Share it:

Originally slated to be part of The Last of Us Part 2, the multiplayer mode was later spun off from the initial Naugthy Dog project.

In fact, in the autumn of last year, the software house had sent a message to the user, communicating that while the team was fully committed to completing the The Last of Us Part 2, the ambitions related to multiplayer had grown enormously among developers. This circumstance had therefore convinced Naughty Dog of the need to give space to both projects, bringing the new epic of Ellie to the market without including the Faction mode.

Subsequently, no more updates were shared on the publication of the multiplayer of The Last of Us Part 2. Well, now a movie appears on the net that could confirm its future arrival. In fact, a has made its appearance in the ether alleged video leak of the new Faction Mode from Naughty Dog's work. Available at the beginning of this news, the movie has a duration of just a few seconds and in reality does not seem to be brand new but extrapolated from a much more full-bodied video leaked last spring, before the launch of the game.

At the moment, we invite you as usual to interpret its content with due precautions, pending any confirmation or denial by Naughty Dog. Surely, if confirmed, the debut of the new Faction Mode could represent an interesting option to deceive the expectation of a possible The Last of Us Part 3.