The Last of Us Part 2: Many developers were amazed at the physics of the strings

It is now known as in The Last of Us Part 2 Naughty Dog has taken care of every single detail and rope physics it is certainly not an exception. In the last few hours, many have been surprised by this detail and, among these, there are even developers.

Because of the amazement, several programmers asked for more information on how the team made this specific aspect of the game, showing that the merit is almost exclusively of one person:

"This is the work of a very good programmer who works on physics: Jaroslav Sinecky. He was the best of all to manage this system, basing his work on what he had done in Uncharted 4: End of a Thief (or the possibility of cling to a rope and climb the walls). Getting organized in smart working was very complex, but Jaros found a way to do it anyway. "

In short, if you are also appreciating this detail of Ellie's new adventure, you know who you should thank.

Before leaving you to the tweet that shows the strings of the Naughty Dog title on the move, we remind you that in the last hours Neil Druckmann has published a message for the fans of The Last of Us Part 2.