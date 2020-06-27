The Last of Us Part 2 is a success: 4 million copies already sold

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new post has just been published on the official PlayStation blog informing fans of the Japanese giant and Naughty Dog that The Last of Us Part 2, the PS4 exclusive available on all store shelves for just 3 days, has already far exceeded the 4 million copies sold all over the world.

To celebrate the event, the game director Neil Druckmann posted a message for fans:

"We are grateful to the millions of fans around the world who have played The Last of Us Part 2 and shared their experience with us over the past week. We have decided to tell a new kind of story, which deals with complex issues. and tests the player in unexpected ways. Knowing how this story was accepted by many of you and watching the discussions that came with it was incredible. We are inspired by your creativity, whether it's the beautiful shots created with Photo Mode , songs played on Ellie's guitar or funny animated GIFs. "

"The Last of Us Part 2 was created thanks to the contribution of hundreds of talented and passionate people who work here in Naughty Dog. We cannot imagine what a greater honor can be than seeing the same passion in the eyes of those who play the title. Thanks for helping us achieve this incredible milestone. "

At the end of the message, the post closes reminding us that two more PS4 exclusives will soon arrive on the market: Marvel's Iron Man VR and Ghost of Tsushima.