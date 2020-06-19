The Last of Us Part 2: how to unlock pre-order bonuses

Share it:

If you've just got your hands on your physical or digital copy of The Last of Us Part 2, here are all the steps to follow to enable all in-game pre-order bonus, which give the young Ellie something extra in the early stages of the adventure.

Before you can enable these extra content in the game, you must first redeem the code received by email from all those who have purchased the physical version of the game. Those who booked the Naughty Dog title on the PlayStation Store must not activate any code, as the bonuses are automatically added to the account that made the transaction. Once the pre-order bonus is associated with the profile, all you have to do is start the game and, immediately after the difficulty selection screen, you will find yourself in front of a menu that asks the user if apply or not pre-order bonuses: be sure to select yes and click "Start" to start the story with active content.

For the uninitiated, the pre-order bonuses consist of a upgrade for the semi-automatic pistol magazine it's a Creation training manual, which will automatically be added to the protagonist's inventory.

