The Last of Us Part 2: how to recover health without using medical kits

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are facing the adventure of The Last of Us Part 2 at a high level of difficulty and without aid, you will have realized how precious the medical kits and the resources useful to build them are.

In this regard, we suggest today some tricks that allow you not to resort to the use of these curative objects, so as to keep them for real emergency situations. The medikit are not in fact the only means by which the protagonist can get back on track after a fight and scattered around the map there are numerous items that restore a small portion of health instantly at the time of collection: these consumables are marked by the same cross that indicates the medical kit but without the dot in the background.

Usually this kind of objects can be recovered in the kitchens of abandoned buildings but also inside the distributors. Although in fact they are not clearly visible, it is often possible to recover energy bars and other foods simply destroying the window of one of the vending machines to then collect the objects inside (as long as there are) by pressing the Triangle button.

In short, after an eventful conflict do not resort immediately to the use of a medical kit and look around first, you could fully recover your health and keep for the next fight what you have in the inventory.

Have you already read our guide on how to build a muffler in The Last of Us Part 2?