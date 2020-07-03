The Last Of Us Part 2: how to find the carved ring

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Last Of Us Part 2 it is full of collectibles and secrets to discover, including superhero figurines, old coins and messages left by other survivors. Then there are unique objects, the discovery of which is linked to the unlocking of a specific trophy.

The first of these mysterious secrets is the so-called carved ring: on it you can read the writing Sic Parvis Magna, a clear reference to the ring worn by Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series (also developed by Naughty Dog, the authors of The Last Of Us). To find this collectible you will have to go inside the Seattle bank, on day 1 of Ellie's adventure. Once inside, enter the vault room and check inside safety deposit boxes open on the walls: in one of them you will find the carved ring.

In addition to unlocking the trophy From humble origins to large enterprises, finding the ring is fundamental for the Archivist completion, which requires you to find all the collectibles and entries in the game diary. We remind you that on our pages you will also find the guide with the tricks and tips to know before starting The Last of Us Part 2, without plot spoilers. Also, don't forget to check how to find the code for the bank safe.