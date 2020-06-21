The Last of Us Part 2: how to customize the difficulty

Share it:

If you have just started The Last of Us Part 2 and the selected difficulty does not satisfy you completely, know that it is possible to modify numerous parameters to perfectly adapt it to your needs.

All you have to do to change one of the many parameters related to the challenge level of the Naughty Dog title is to enter the menu Options directly from the game (cannot be done from the main menu), select the item Difficulty and modify the various items to your liking.

Here are all the parameters that can be changed:

Challenge: allows you to change the level of difficulty in a generic way

allows you to change the level of difficulty in a generic way Player: this value makes Ellie more resistant to enemy attacks and activates additional checkpoints during confrontations

this value makes Ellie more resistant to enemy attacks and activates additional checkpoints during confrontations Enemies: based on the value of this item, the enemies will be more or less fast and aggressive

based on the value of this item, the enemies will be more or less fast and aggressive Allies: the higher this value, the more frequent the eliminations made by the companions managed by artificial intelligence

the higher this value, the more frequent the eliminations made by the companions managed by artificial intelligence stealth: the lower this value, the more enemies will struggle to see you; the minimum distance required to engage an enemy for silent elimination also depends on this item

the lower this value, the more enemies will struggle to see you; the minimum distance required to engage an enemy for silent elimination also depends on this item Resources: on this parameter depends the amount of resources that can be found around the game world

The level of customization is incredibly high and thanks to this menu, for example, you could play at the maximum difficulty, increasing the amount of bullets that can be recovered in the exploration phases.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on our pages you will also find the guide with tips to start playing The Last of Us Part 2, strictly without spoilers.