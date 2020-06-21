The Last of Us Part 2: how to activate Photo Mode

Share it:

Have you seen a breathtaking view during the new Naughty Dog adventure and do you absolutely want to take a screenshot? Don't worry, as today we will explain how to enable Photo Mode in The Last of Us Part 2.

There are two ways through which you can activate the photographic mode present in the game: via menu or key combination. The first is active by default and can be called up at any time of the game simply by pressing the Options button and selecting the item "Photo mode". The second one must be enabled by ticking in the settings: open the menu, select Options and in commands you should find it in the card Input the voice "Shortcut Photo Mode". When the check mark on this item is active, that's enough press the two analogs simultaneously (R3 + L3) at any time to stop the time in the game and have the opportunity to take a photo.

We remind you that on our pages you will also find the guide on how to customize the difficulty in The Last of Us Part 2.