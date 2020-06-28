The Last of Us Part 2: Guide to Ellie's best power ups

Share it:

Similarly to its predecessor, in The Last of Us Part 2 can be recovered around the game world medicines which allow you to apply upgrades to the protagonist's abilities. Let us find out which are the ones on which you should invest all your resources immediately.

We remind you that both playable characters do not immediately have all the branches of the skills unlocked and it is necessary to find training manuals to expand the list of available upgrades.

Best Ellie Upgrades

Survival: the skills of this branch are very important for those who prefer to stay in the shadows, since they allow you to improve the efficiency of the Listening mode and therefore constantly keep track of the enemies nearby

the skills of this branch are very important for those who prefer to stay in the shadows, since they allow you to improve the efficiency of the Listening mode and therefore constantly keep track of the enemies nearby Creation: with this branch you can unlock the creation of smoke bombs and improve the efficiency of medikit, so as to consume less and restore a greater amount of health

with this branch you can unlock the creation of smoke bombs and improve the efficiency of medikit, so as to consume less and restore a greater amount of health stealth: the absolute protagonist of this branch is the silencer, which can be further enhanced and allow Ellie to fire more shots before it is destroyed. No less important is the ability to speed up stealth eliminations, so as to return to cover before anyone can spot us

the absolute protagonist of this branch is the silencer, which can be further enhanced and allow Ellie to fire more shots before it is destroyed. No less important is the ability to speed up stealth eliminations, so as to return to cover before anyone can spot us Precision: the most useful skill of this branch is the one that allows you to create extra arrows, so you never stay dry

Abby's best upgrades

Operational strategies: you should unlock the health boost from this branch so that you can take more hits before the game over

you should unlock the health boost from this branch so that you can take more hits before the game over Undercover: if possible, unlock all the skills of the branch in question to access the daggers and the ability to create more of these items with the same amount of resources

if possible, unlock all the skills of the branch in question to access the daggers and the ability to create more of these items with the same amount of resources Weapons: with the skills of this branch you can build not only ammunition for the hunting pistol but also lethal incendiary cartridges that go to wedding with the infected

with the skills of this branch you can build not only ammunition for the hunting pistol but also lethal incendiary cartridges that go to wedding with the infected Close combat: focus on Momentum, excellent ability that allows you to perform stealth eliminations in rapid succession

focus on Momentum, excellent ability that allows you to perform stealth eliminations in rapid succession Armaments: this branch offers several upgrades such as the one related to melee weapons, explosive traps and improved silencers

If you have not already done so, please read our guide on how to recover health without using medical kits in The Last of Us Part 2.