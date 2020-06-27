The Last of Us Part 2, from Metallica to Green Day: Ellie's guitar tutorials

Share it:

With The Last of Us Part 2 now available, there are many players who are appreciating the possibility of pursuing a secondary activity within the title.

Specifically, we are talking about the possibility of trying your hand at the art of sound guitar, thanks to a nice Mini-game developed by the Naughty Dog team. In the role of Ellie, in fact, it is possible to work in the use of the digital instrument, which proves to be widely versatile. By selecting the chords through the use of the controller, it is in fact possible to play a large selection of songs: an activity to which the community of The Last of Us Part 2 he is dedicating himself with passion.

To have a demonstration, you can dedicate yourself to watching the three videos proposed at the beginning and at the bottom of this news: the videos in fact collect some of the more suggestive covers developed by the public. Numerous musical genres touched by the players, ranging from Nothing Else Matter of Metallica to Knockin 'on Heaven's Door of Bob Dylan, passing through Boulevard of Broken Dreams of Green Day and even for Asylum for the Feeling of Silent Poets, one of the songs part of the Death Stranding soundtrack. What do you think of the results?

The Last of Us Part 2 made a record debut, but Naughty Dog doesn't seem to be willing to offer any DLC of the title. On the other hand, the software house discussed several scenes cut from The Last of Us Part 2.