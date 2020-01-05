The Last of Us Part 2 for the first PlayStation? A fan-art thinks about it!

Share it:

The sequel to Ellie's adventures in the dark post-apocalyptic world painted by Naughty Dog it's definitely part of the most anticipated games of 2020 on PlayStation 4.

The curiosity of users towards The Last of Us Part 2 it is decidedly high: unfortunately, following a postponement of the publication date, players will have to wait until the end of spring 2020 to be able to try the title by hand. To fool the wait, the most creative enthusiasts have dedicated several to it fan-art, some of which have been publicized over time by the official social accounts of the same Naughty Dog.

For example, the software house recently shared a particular creation with the Twitter public, dedicated to The Last of Us Part 2 … in version before PlayStation! The user Craig Hosie has in fact created a vintage version of the cover of the title, transforming it into a boxart suitable for the format of the packs of the time. You can view the result in the twitter available directly at the bottom of this news: what do you think?

Recall that The Last of Us Part 2 will be available exclusively on PlayStation 4 starting from the next May 29. To learn more about what the features of the game will be, on the pages of Everyeye you can find an interesting interview with co-director Anthony Newman.