The Last of Us – Part 2 disappears from the PlayStation Store

Yesterday we told you that Naughty Dog and Sony could be evaluating the possibility of launching The Last of Us – Part 2 in digital format first. However, we also tell you that the final decision was not yet made.

And while we are still waiting for some kind of official announcement, the PS4 game has been removed from the PlayStation Store. And therefore, it is no longer possible to make a reservation at the moment.

Although this does not necessarily mean that they cannot end up releasing the game digitally, it is an important move. However, it is very likely that they simply want to avoid reservations considering that they cannot guarantee a release date at this time. Remember that the game has been delayed indefinitely.

In any case, all those who have already reserved it will still have the game in the history of the library, so there is no need to be alarmed in this regard. However, it has also been known that at the moment it will not be possible to enjoy, even, a playable demo.

In short, it is news that confirms, at least, that indefinite delay is a very long-term problem. There will be no lack of great games to make the wait more enjoyable, because 2020 has already given it very well received titles, but we could well say that it is the first major party affected by the coronavirus crisis.

It is a sequel that aims not only to repeat the success of the original game based on maintaining everything that made it unique (plot, characters, setting, technical care, gameplay …), but also bringing new elements and much more realism. , also playable. We can even hear the heartbeat of each character. Including those of monsters!