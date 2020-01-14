Technology

The Last of Us: Part 2 director wants fans to be proud

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
Share it:

Neil Druckmann shared through your personal Twitter account a message of thanks for the recent recognition to The Last of Us as the best videogame of the past decade by users surveyed on PlayStation Blog. The title, which is also considered the best game of the decade by the Metacritic community, was the beginning of a saga whose continuation is getting closer.

“This is the deal: all of you will continue to be incredible fans and we will continue to work hard to create great games that you can be proud of,” he says in the tweet, where he quotes the message of the award to Game of the Decade.

A long development: five years to meet Ellie

The Last of Us: Part 2 is not having an easy development. According to the director himself, this long process responds to the ambitions they have in making this game even better than the first part.

READ:  Death Stranding is the "first step of a journey": Hideo Kojima is preparing for 2020

MeriStation was able to play The Last of Us: Part II last September at an event organized by Sony for about three hours, a meeting in which we could play several missions and we came to a presentation of the title by Druckman himself, He said: "It's the biggest game we've ever done, the most ambitious, the longest." We could also chat with Almudena Soria, lead animator In the Californian studio, he told us some of the peculiarities of the animation of all the characters.

The Last of Us: Part II it will go on sale next May 29 exclusively for the console family Playstation 4, a delay of two months with respect to the estimated initial date, which was this February. Those two months apart will allow the team to reach the desired quality standards, they justified. The game will arrive with a total of three editions in Spain.

Source | Twitter

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Sanders

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.