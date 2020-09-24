The Last of Us Part 2: Dina in the first concept art dating back to 2016/2017

Although three months have passed since its launch and the attention of most Sony players is now projected towards the launch of the PlayStation 5, The Last of Us Part 2 continues to be talked about on the net.

He also contributed to keeping the topic in prominence Alexandria Neonakis – an artist in the service of Naughty Dog as Character Concept – who shared some illustrations on his Twitter profile Dina, one of the main characters of the opera. This is a series of concept art preliminari, made between 2016 and 2017, which help us understand the character creation process. The drawings in the first image were made before Cascina Caradonna was hired, based on some general indications provided by the creators. The illustrations of the second, on the other hand, were made later, when Neonakis was able to work with the actress’s face as a reference. As you can see for yourself, the girl is portrayed with different hairstyles and clothing items, which means that it took more time to establish her final design.

What do you think of concept art? We take this opportunity to remind you that The Last of Us Part 2 was updated a few days ago, with a patch that solved several bugs and improved the use of the interface and gameplay. As every year, on September 26th Sony and Naughty Dog will celebrate the series: the event, however, will no longer be called Outbreak Day, but The Last of Us Day. The change of name was decided on the basis of the difficult health situation we are experiencing.