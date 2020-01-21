The Last of Us – Part 2 could also reach PC according to this leak

Share it:

If it seemed like a bomb that Horizon: Zero Dawn could end up coming to PC, today's news comes to confirm that Sony could be planning a massive bombing, radically changing its strategy and its launch policy to date. Moreover, according to a powerful filtration, The Last of Us – Part 2 It could be another of his games to reach compatible.

In fact, although it is not an official announcement, the source is Naughty Dog itself. Specifically, through jobs in which the California study is looking for workers with "DirectX 12 experience and PC programming.". Quite explicit, as you can see.

The job also indicates that the programmer will take care of "Develop and implement new and existing rendering techniques for our next game, The Last of Us Part 2.". Therefore, it is clear that it is not a project of the company that has nothing to do with this title.

Anyway, we can not rule out that what they are looking for is a programmer who helps port the game to PS5. Why do we say it? Basically, because they also ask that the programmer have a strong knowledge of the "Current GPU architectures.". And in that sense, experience with the Nvidia CUDA and AMD CGN architectures is specifically requested. And we must remember that PS5 has an architecture based on AMD.

Whether one thing or the other, it will take a long time to get out of doubt. Surely, more time than is left for the game to hit the market for PS4. Something that will occur, if there are no more delays, on May 29, 2020.

What do you think of the idea that Sony can start launching its games also on PC? Do you think that the future of the industry is going through these policies? Or do you prefer the classic exclusivities of a lifetime?

Sources: Gamingbolt / Naughty Dog