The Last of Us Part 2 available: Media Molecule celebrates with a tribute in Dreams

Sony's Worldwide Studios are now used to congratulating each other on the launch of new exclusive productions for PlayStation 4 on the market.

During the day of Friday 19 June, therefore, gifts addressed to the developers of Naughty Dog, who celebrate today the official debut of The Last of Us Part 2. Among the teams that wanted to offer special recognition to the work done by colleagues, we find Media Molecule.

The creators of Dreams they chose to pay homage to the new epic of Ellie and Joel directly from the universe from the dreamverso. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, the official Twitter account of Media Molecule has sent a twitter to the attention of Naughty Dog. The congratulations are accompanied by a video clip showing a creation created by the Art Director Kareem Ettouney. Her creation immortalizes Ellie in a delicate one artwork, accompanied by the sound of the young girl's guitar: what do you think?

In the past, the developers of Insomiac Games and Naughty Dog had offered some useful and nice tips on how to make their creations in Dreams. To celebrate the release of the awaited sequel, Sony has also released a new Italian 4K commercial of The Last of Us Part 2.