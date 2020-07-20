The Last of Us Part 2 and the art of sidetracking: let's analyze Naughty Dog's masterpiece

Share it:

A month has passed since the launch of The Last of Us Part 2, and now many have reached the end of the new journey of Ellie and Joel. The work of Naughty Dog, in any case, despite being identified by most as a generational masterpiece, has also proved to be divisive, as evidenced by the contrasting opinions available around.

The discussions, among other things, began even before the launch, when a real earthquake occurred on the net, which marked one of the worst pages of recent gaming history, with prejudices, baseless criticism and senseless review bombing. It is true, however, that this swirl of controversy it appears in a certain sense coherent with the strategy implemented by the leaders of Naughty Dog, aimed at deception.

The Californian studio, Neil Druckmann in particular, has indeed followed the example of the king of sidetracking in person, Hideo Kojima, manipulating audience expectations to then surprise them in some of the key moments of the story of The Last of Us Part 2. Our Alessandro Bruni analyzed the conduct of Naughty Dog, and in doing so he necessarily discussed some fundamental implications of the plot, ending included. In light of this, we recommend viewing the Special Video attached at the top of this news only to those who have reached the closing credits. Among our pages you will also find the insight on the art of sidetracking of The Last of Us Part 2.