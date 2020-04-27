The Last of Us – Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima already have a new release date

Share it:

The coronavirus has caused many changes in our lives. And, of course, also in the business plans of companies from multiple sectors. If you look only and exclusively in the video game industry, there are not especially many titles that have been delayed.

However, it can be said that it has been highly anticipated and far-reaching games. For example, two of Sony's upcoming PS4 exclusives: The Last of Us – Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima. Now, the Japanese company has updated the information regarding their release dates, and we already know when both titles will arrive. The two will land in the summer of 2020.

So, while TLOU2 will arrive on June 19, 2020, the title of Sucker Punch (creators of Infamous or the Sly saga) will do the same on July 17, 2020. Without a doubt, quite good dates considering that had been thought when the Naughty Dog game was delayed indefinitely. Below you can read the message that Sony has published in an official statement through the PlayStation blog, sasaplanded by the current head of Worldwide Studios, SIE: Hermen Hulst.

"As our teams at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Worldwide Studios approach development milestones and face a world changed by COVID-19, we are forced to adapt to today's changing environment. Amid some disruptions in our Work Styles, we wanted to provide an update for PlayStation players who are eager to know when our next exclusive titles will be coming to PlayStation 4.

As we begin to see a facility in the global distribution environment, I am pleased to confirm that The Last of Us Part II will arrive on June 19 and Ghost of Tsushima will follow on July 17.

I want to personally congratulate and thank the Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions teams for their accomplishments as we know that it is not an easy task to reach the finish line in these circumstances. Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can't wait to see what they think of them when they come out in a few months.

And finally, I want to thank the PlayStation Community for their continued support and patience. ".

Also speaking of The Last of Us – Part 2 but changing the subject, remember that you will have to be careful in the coming days and until the game reaches the market. More than anything because a supposed former developer of Naughty Dog has been leaking very compromised information regarding the game. And those who have seen it assure that it is very painful spoilers. You have more information here, obviously without direct application of these leaks.