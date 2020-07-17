The Last Of Us Part 2 and crunch time, Neil Druckmann speaks

Share it:

During Troy Baker's Legit podcast, Neil Druckmann not only sent a message to the haters of The Last Of Us Part 2, the Naughty Dog Game Director also took advantage of the opportunity to talk about crunch time, with reference to some accusations that emerged from former studio employees.

Neil Druckmann apologized for not always managing to balance at best the work needs with the personal needs of the employees, declaring sorry for having witnessed the departure of some members. Druckmann did not deny of asking the staff for additional efforts but at the same time it clarifies how many have abandoned work only because they are tired of working on certain aspects of the game in a maniacal way.

The Game Director then stresses that no one has been forced to work more than necessary with the majority of employees who want to give their best by staying in the office after normal hours and suggesting numerous solutions to improve various aspects of the project. The Last Of Us 2 is not "a Neil Druckmann game, but a 100% Naughty Dog game"this is the message launched by Neil, who reiterates that he is proud of the work done together with his team.