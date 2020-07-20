The Last of Us Part 2 also conquers the USA: first in the NPD ranking

Share it:

After reaching the top of the charts in Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy, The Last of Us Part 2 it has done the same in the USA too.

NPD has just released June 2020 sales figures in the United States of America, and it's hardly surprising to see The Last of Us Part 2 on top before all. This month nothing has been possible for blockbusters of the caliber of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Animal Crossing New Horizon and Grand Theft Auto 5, which have had to settle for the positions immediately following:

NPD – TOP 20 US video games June 2020

The Last of Us Part II – PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – PS4, Xbox One, PC Animal Crossing: New Horizons * – Switch Grand Theft Auto V – PS4, Xbox One, PC Mortal Kombat 11 – PS4, Xbox One, PC Red Dead Redemption II – PS4, Xbox One, PC Ring Fit Adventure – Switch NBA 2K20 – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC Mario Kart 8: Deluxe * – Switch Minecraft Dungeons * – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC Super Smash Bros. Ultimate * – Switch Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – PS4, Xbox One, PC Minecraft: Playstation 4 Edition – PS4 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – PS4, Xbox One, PC Borderlands 3 – PS4, Xbox One, PC Need for Speed: Heat – PS4, Xbox One, PC Persona 4 Golden – PC SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC Assassin's Creed: Odyssey – PS4, Xbox One, PC

* Digital sales on Nintendo Switch not included

The Last of Us Part 2 is the game that grossed the most in the launch month during 2020. It also made a record the second best debut month ever for a Sony exclusive in the USA, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man. Additionally, it has already become the third best-selling game in the United States of America during 2020, behind Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Animal Crossing New Horizons, and ahead of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and GTA 5.

In the console area, Nintendo Switch triumphed once again. However, overall, the hardware market recorded a 17% drop in revenues compared to June 2019. It is the first decline since February 2020. The best-selling accessory was once again the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.