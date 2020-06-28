The Last of Us Part 2: a fan sings Hallelujah on the notes of Ellie's guitar

Share it:

The Last of Us Part 2 is depopulating on YouTube not only for the scenes from the story, from which we advise you to stay away if you have not yet played or completed the adventure, but also thanks to a mini-game developed by the boys of Naughty Dog.

In some sections, players are given the opportunity to play Ellie's guitar with the help of the Dualshock 4 touchpad. You can rely on the on-screen instructions to perform the songs proposed by Naughty Dog, or try something else. This is what numerous players are doing around the world, performing pure and varied tracks and uploading their executions to the net. On the streaming platforms there are videos of all kinds and for every taste, but the one that attracted the most attention was the cover of Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen made by Roshan Maloney, who did not just perform the instrumental component, but also sang the words of the touching song. And the result, as you can see for yourself in the opening video, is very beautiful.

What do you think? The Last of Us Part 2 has been available on PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro since last June 19th. Thanks to the results of the launch weekend, it has become the fastest selling PS4 ever. Over four million copies in just three days which allowed Naughty Dog's work to outperform Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War and Uncharted 4: End of a Thief. Find out what's special in our review of The Last of Us Part 2.