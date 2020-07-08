The Last of Us Part 2, a devastating ending: let's talk!

Share it:

More than three weeks have passed since the launch of The Last of Us Part 2, and more and more players are reaching the end credits of its history. Many have already had the opportunity to metabolize it and sediment the emotions arising along the journey, so we believe that the time has come to reflect openly on the ending.

The story of The Last of Us Part 2, we are sure, will leave an indelible memory memory of all those who have had (and will have) the opportunity to experience it. You understand it already at the beginning, with that incipit in its way unsettling, with Joel telling the epilogue of his previous trip: the escape from the Salt Lake hospital, the ruthless retaliation against the Lights, and that lie that remained etched in our memory for seven long years. In this way, The Last of Us Part 2 proves to be directly and clearly connected with the old chapter.

From that moment the long story of The Last of Us Part 2 unfolds, which through some flashbacks and incredible twists is able to deeply shake the soul of any gamer. We do not go further here, inviting you to look at the Special video at the opening of the news to find out all our considerations on the history and the ending of The Last of Us Part 2. It would be superfluous, but we still want to tell you to don't watch it if you haven't completed the adventure.