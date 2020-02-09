The Last of Us: Naughty Dog shows the fan made poster of the film about Ellie's life

Share it:

As the wait for the release of The Last of Us Part 2 grows, the developers of Naughty Dog give visibility to the work of a fan of the post-apocalyptic series who tried to imagine the poster of the film on the life of Ellie.

The fan made poster of The Last of Us was created by the Instagram user known as Shinobi2u and traces the story of the protagonist of the next, highly anticipated chapter of the series and the events that involved Joel, the character played in the first episode.

Reimagining the action saga of TLOU in the style of a Hollywood film blockbuster, the Ellie and Joel fan wanted to immortalize them in a poster featuring some of the most exciting moments of their odyssey, drawing on the ingame images and artwork used by the Santa Monica authors to shape the adventure exclusively on the PlayStation console.

In recent days, images of the animated film of The Last of Us have also appeared online which has never been distributed: as regards theadaptation on the big screen of the post-apocalyptic epic of Joel and Ellie, the latest statements by director Sam Raimi on the development problems of the film of The Last of Us date back to 2016.