The Last of Us is the game of the decade by Metacritic users

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A month ago we told you what had been the best rated games of the last decade at Metacritic. A list of 50 great games that was led by the great Super Mario Galaxy 2, by the way. However, nothing has to do with the average rating of the press (or even the votes of users on the platform), with the survey that Metacritic has recently conducted.

One in which users have voted for the best game of the decade. The winner? The Last of Us, with a crushing difference in addition. Have the desire to sequel influenced?

The fact is that the Naughty Dog title clearly surpassed games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Red Dead Redemption 2 or Bloodborne among others. Basically, getting twice as many points as your first pursuer. Then we leave you with the complete list.

The Last of Us / The Last of Us Remastered. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Red Dead Redemption 2. Mass Effect 2. Bloodborne The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. God of War Grand Theft Auto V. Dark Souls

It has also been voted in other categories. And in terms of video games, GOTY 2019 has also been different from what we have been seeing at the press level. There the absolute winner has been the remake of Resident Evil 2. Then we leave you with the complete list.

Resident Evil 2 Remake Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Death stranding Fire Emblem: Three Houses Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order The Outer Worlds Control Devil May Cry 5 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield Elysium disk Super Mario Maker 2 Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Astral chain Kingdom Hearts 3

Source: Metacritic