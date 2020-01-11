The Last Of Us is the best game of the decade for Metacritic users

Share it:

Metacritic asked readers to vote on the best game of the decade. The result crowns The Last Of Us as absolute winner with a Metascore equal to 95/100 and 331 votes, more than double the second place.

In second place we find The Legend of Zelda Breth of the Wild while on the lowest step of the podium is placed The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. Below is the complete top 10.

Best games of the Metacritic decade

95 – The Last of Us / The Last of Us Remastered (331 votes)

97 – The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (163 votes)

92 – The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (118 votes)

97 – Red Dead Redemption 2 (63 votes)

96 – Mass Effect 2 (42 votes)

92 – Bloodborne (37 votes)

94 – The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim (32 votes)

94 – God of War (32 votes)

97 – Grand Theft Auto V (31 votes)

89 – Dark Souls (30 votes)

In the ranking we also find Red Dead Redemption 2, Mass Effect 2, Bloodborne, The Elder Scrolls Skyrim, God of War, GTA V and Dark Souls, the latter the only title on the list with a Metascore of users less than 90 (89/100).

Do you agree with these positions or would you have voted for other games? Let us know your opinion in the space below dedicated to comments.