The Last Of Us game of the decade, Neil Druckmann thanks the PlayStation community

In recent days, The Last Of Us has been elected the best game of the decade by the PlayStation community through a survey conducted by the PlayStation Blog. A result that has filled us with pride Neil Druckmann, editor of The Last Of Us Part 2.

The game director thanked the fans and assured that Naughty Dog will continue to publish great games: "vi I propose the final agreement, you continue to be incredible fans and we will work hard to create games that can make you proud", these are the words of Neil Druckmann that leave no room for doubt about the affection towards the players who have allowed The Last Of Us to achieve this incredible result.

The Last Of Us was released in 2013 on PS3 and arrived the following year on PlayStation 4 in a remastered version. The sequel The Last Of Us Part 2 was announced in 2016 and fully revealed only in 2018 and 2019, with release scheduled for May 29, 2020 on PS4 and PS4 PRO.

The sequel to The Last Of Us is one of the most anticipated video games of the year, only a few months separates us from the launch of one of the last great PS4 games together with Ghost of Tsushima, arriving during the summer.