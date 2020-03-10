The Last Of Us, Ellie Will Remain Lesbian in the HBO Series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are still trying to digest all the good news about adapting ‘The Last of Us’That we met last week but, for the laggards, we could summarize it by saying that Craig Mazin, creator of 'Chernobyl’, Write and produce with Neil Druckmann, screenwriter and creative director of the magnificent video game, a series for HBO that about the title of Naughty dog.

Of the emotion, many quickly went to the doubts and fears but, from what we have been able to see on social networks like Twitter, those involved seem to know exactly where they are getting.

"You better keep the gay gay. Please and thank you. Don't erase that representation please”, Commented a Twitter user. "Anyway, I'm very excited about this!"

Mazin's response has been blunt: "You have my word"

‘The Last of Us’, Which has been trying to reach the big screen for years, was launched in June 2013 to Playstation 3, followed by its brilliant prequel ‘The Last of Us: Left Behind’, In which we discovered that Ellie, the protagonist of the story, had had a beautiful relationship with another survivor.

In case there were doubts, and ensuring that this can be used as a proof if the representation of the collective through the character ends up becoming a shy phrase or an unfocused kiss in the background, Twitter has made it recorded in the minutes.

"Packaging and labeling, this tweet is now evidence", Warns a follower before the screenwriter confirms:"Right. It is a receipt"

The series will talk about all the events experienced in that first game and, predictably, could address future plots ‘The Last of Us Part II’, Sequel from his trailer have made it clear that the sexual orientation of the character was not only a small wink, but part of his person.