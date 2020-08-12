The Last of Us, Craig Mazin on the unreleased scenes: "They will be stunning"

Share it:

The presence of unreleased scenes in The Last of Us TV series surprised all fans, eager to find out more about the Joel and Ellie's journey. Here's what Craig Mazin, the show's writer and producer, said about it.

HBO's work inspired by the famous video game by Naughty Dogs and Neil Druckman is one of the most awaited news by all TV series fans. Speaking to reporters from the BBC program entitled "Must Watch"Craig Mazin revealed what his reaction was after finding out which scenes had been deleted from the 2013 Playstation 3 game of the same name. Here is his comment:"It's stunning and we put it on the show. We absolutely have to do this, you couldn't stop me. You'll have to shoot me to stop me from putting her in the series. And there have been several moments of this type".

Craig Mazin he continues, stating: "If you have already played the video game, our intention is to make you say, this series has not changed the reasons why I love the video game, but it has made me discover many new things, that I did not know and that are fantastic". The writer, famous for his work in"Chernobyl", will therefore have the difficult task of transposing the work into one hit TV series.

