The Last of Us: Confirmed the first female characters in the series

The video game series adaptation The Last of Us for television that Naughty Dog and HBO are carrying out confirmed their existence a few days ago but without revealing names for the cast or the characters we will see in the series.

On the occasion of Women's Day on HBO they remembered some of the most memorable female characters from their original series, a moment that Neil Druckmann, vice president of Naughty Dog, used to confirm some female characters that will make the jump from games to television .

And now you have Ellie, Riley, Tess, Marlene, Maria, ⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️, and a few others! 😉 https://t.co/GMozU0TaZE – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 8, 2020

It has been confirmed Ellie, obviously, Riley, first romantic interest of the video game co-star, Tess, friend of Joel and a very important character in the first game, Marlene, Maria and a name that appears censored and has all the ballots for to be Anna, one of the new characters of The Last of Us – Part 2 (although she has been mentioned in the past, since she is Ellie's mother).



Anna is not even a confirmed character for the second part of this story, but it is believed that the character Laura Bailey will give voice to In the game is Ellie's mother, who would appear in some kind of flashback. Being another possibility Dina, the girl with whom Ellie kisses in the first gameplay trailer of the new game. We will know later.

Behind this project are two names capable of raising the greatest trust in those who are hesitant about the idea of ​​seeing this license adapted to television. On the one hand is Neil Druckmann, director of the saga and on the other Craig Mazin, the head of Chernobyl, one of the most acclaimed original projects of HBO.