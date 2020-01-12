Technology

The Last of Us, best game of the decade for PlayStation Blog users

January 12, 2020
Ryan Sanders
The players have returned to vote and have chosen again to The Last of Us As the best game of the decade. If a few days ago they did it in Metacritic, now they have done it on the official PlayStation blog, where they have decided on the 20 most important games of the last ten years for PlayStation consoles, namely: PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. Once again , the exceptional game of Naughty dog He has been honored.

After ten years, PlayStation Blog has organized this survey whose result should not surprise anyone, given the impact that The Last Of Us had, in the final stretch of PlayStation 3, and that precisely this year, in a few months, we will see the launch from The Last of Us 2, with which the franchise is fully in force. Six years later, he has been able to get 11% of the votes gathered in the blog.

Next to him, 19 other great games complete the list. The podium is completed by nothing less than God of war, a new beginning for Kratos and Santa Monica that had a great success last year, both commercial and critical, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, also in vogue today thanks to the Netflix series.

READ:  Pokémon Sword and Shield: the Max Raid Christmas event in the Wild Lands has started

Naughty Dog, triumphant again

These are, in short, the 20 games chosen by users as the most important of the decade in terms of PlayStation:

  1. The Last of Us
  2. God of war
  3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  4. GTA V
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. TES V: Skyrim
  7. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  8. Bloodborne
  9. Uncharted 4: The Thief's End
  10. Marvel's Spider-Man
  11. Person 5
  12. Dark souls
  13. Call of Duty: Black Ops II
  14. NieR Automata
  15. Death stranding
  16. Red dead redemption
  17. Mass Effect 2
  18. Fortnite
  19. Batman: Arkham City
  20. Resident Evil 2

As we said before, on May 29 we can enjoy the launch of The Last of Us 2, which we could play a few months ago and capture our first impressions.

Source: PlayStation Blog

