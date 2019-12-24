Entertainment

The Last of Us and Fallout 4 crossed with this mod

December 24, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The most interesting thing about PC mods is precisely that everything can be done with them. However, those who, in some way, make all the sense of the world also have their grace. And it is the case of the mod of which we come to speak today. One that allows us to control Ellie in Fallout 4. Let's say that the devastated world of Fallout has certain parallels with the apocalypse of The Last of Us.

In addition the mod allows to break barriers, showing an exclusive saga of Sony in compatible. In this case, we are talking about a creation of xStillBlazinnx. One that allows us to turn Ellie into a playable character to wander through Commonwealth.

As if that were not enough, the mod also allows us to make small adjustments to create different versions of Ellie, all of them recognizable from The Last of Us itself. Since "dirty face textures", until you put a backpack and sneakers in the game to fully capture its original appearance.

READ:  Where have you played the 2019 Christmas Draw prizes less often?
Image of Nexus Mods.

Anyway, it is also possible to do the same with Joel, the great protagonist of the first part of the Naughty Dog saga. In any case, the current mod is version 1.0 and the creator ensures that it is still a work in progress, which means that they will launch "New versions from time to time when I feel I have made enough adjustments".

On the other hand, if you want to achieve the same results, on the page you have a lot of examples of how you have to configure the character to achieve a more reasonable resemblance. Then we leave you with the source of the mod, which is now available for PC.

Sources: PCGamesN / Nexus Mods (1/2)

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.