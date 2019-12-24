The Last of Us and Fallout 4 crossed with this mod

Share it:

The most interesting thing about PC mods is precisely that everything can be done with them. However, those who, in some way, make all the sense of the world also have their grace. And it is the case of the mod of which we come to speak today. One that allows us to control Ellie in Fallout 4. Let's say that the devastated world of Fallout has certain parallels with the apocalypse of The Last of Us.

In addition the mod allows to break barriers, showing an exclusive saga of Sony in compatible. In this case, we are talking about a creation of xStillBlazinnx. One that allows us to turn Ellie into a playable character to wander through Commonwealth.

As if that were not enough, the mod also allows us to make small adjustments to create different versions of Ellie, all of them recognizable from The Last of Us itself. Since "dirty face textures", until you put a backpack and sneakers in the game to fully capture its original appearance.

Anyway, it is also possible to do the same with Joel, the great protagonist of the first part of the Naughty Dog saga. In any case, the current mod is version 1.0 and the creator ensures that it is still a work in progress, which means that they will launch "New versions from time to time when I feel I have made enough adjustments".

On the other hand, if you want to achieve the same results, on the page you have a lot of examples of how you have to configure the character to achieve a more reasonable resemblance. Then we leave you with the source of the mod, which is now available for PC.

