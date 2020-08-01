The Last of Us, all the latest news on the highly anticipated HBO series

Share it:

The attention of gamers around the world in recent months has been catalyzed by The Last of Us 2, the second chapter of the masterpiece of Naughty Dog as well as (as it was for its predecessor with PlayStation 3) among the last moments of this generation of consoles. There is something equally big on the way, though.

As you all know, HBO has long since taken over the rights of the game created by Neil Druckman for make it into a TV series which, inevitably, soon became one of the most anticipated shows ever on the television scene.

With the pandemic in the middle, you know, the productions of all kinds have however suffered a sharp slowdown: waiting for things to resume flowing at the usual speed, therefore, here is a video that could be useful to quickly make a local mind about everything we know currently about the series of The Last of Us.

In recent times we have had confirmation, for example, that the HBO series will expand the story of The Last of Us; in the video, however, we also see what will become of the sexual orientation of Ellie and the extras of the various characters that we met during the first chapter of the saga. In the meantime, here are some films with atmospheres similar to The Last of Us that you would do well to take a look at.